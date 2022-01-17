Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 47.0% in December

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 823,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

ASAI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 6,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

