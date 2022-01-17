Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Monday. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.