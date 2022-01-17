Sonar Price Tops $0.0046 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Sonar has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $65,727.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sonar has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.