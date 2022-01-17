Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $167,524.55 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $167,524.55 and approximately $981.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

