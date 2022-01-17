Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $640.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.00.

Shares of ROYMF remained flat at $$7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

