Bokf Na Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $18.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $848.60. 1,239,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $916.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $903.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

