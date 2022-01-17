Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $131.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

