Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 10,400 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.62. 2,549,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

