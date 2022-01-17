AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.36. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

