QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.80 on Monday, reaching $188.69. 9,587,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,930. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

