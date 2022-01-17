Windham Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16.

