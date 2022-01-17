Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $129,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

