Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

