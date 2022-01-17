Mirror Protocol Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003904 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $128.45 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

