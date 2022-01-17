Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

