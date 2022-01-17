Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $15.70 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VOO opened at $427.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

