Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $634.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $634.70 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $36.24 or 0.00085637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.72 or 0.00327801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00125326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

