VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 2,578,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,920. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

