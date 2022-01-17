Bokf Na Buys Shares of 604,116 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 604,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 113.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $2,553,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,060,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.