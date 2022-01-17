$119.77 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $119.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.53 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

