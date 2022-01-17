Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 48,577,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,046,320. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 2,537,896 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

