Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

