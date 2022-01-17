Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

