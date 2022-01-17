Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 0.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.28. 1,069,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

