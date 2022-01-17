The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,640. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.