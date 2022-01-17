Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. 4,243,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

