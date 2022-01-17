The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Sell

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,857,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

