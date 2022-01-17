Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Declines By 42.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CTTOF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

