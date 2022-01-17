Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Declines By 42.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
CTTOF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.