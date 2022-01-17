CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 40.3% in December

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CANL traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580. CannLabs has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get CannLabs alerts:

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.