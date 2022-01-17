Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $41,776.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00313970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

