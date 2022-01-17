SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SCYX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 370,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,350. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

