Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 210,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,500. The stock has a market cap of $902.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.