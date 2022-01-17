California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,310 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,068,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $266,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.