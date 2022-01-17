Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 158.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

