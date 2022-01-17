Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 27,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,049.61. 24,308,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,058.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

