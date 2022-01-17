1,168 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $206.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

