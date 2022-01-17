Bokf Na Invests $18.14 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

