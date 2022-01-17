Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $293.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

