Enerplus (ERF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

1/13/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

11/23/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

11/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.84. The company had a trading volume of 251,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$15.15.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

