Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT at $3.92

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CWEGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 103,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

