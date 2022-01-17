Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,730. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

