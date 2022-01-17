Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

