Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $248,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

