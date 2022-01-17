Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Up 47.1% in December

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

