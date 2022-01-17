Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ROSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

