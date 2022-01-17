Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $331.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

