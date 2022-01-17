NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

