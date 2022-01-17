US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $257,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $257.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,110. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

