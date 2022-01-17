California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $302,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $251.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

