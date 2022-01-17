California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

